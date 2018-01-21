Nicole Kidman reminded us why she’s one of the most glamorous women in Hollywood when she wore an incredibly flattering sequined gown on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards. See her gorgeous look here!

Nicole Kidman, 50, looked incredible when she walked the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 in a metallic gold-colored sequined ankle-length gown with a matching large rose design attached at the shoulder. The talented actress’s fitted long-sleeved fashion choice made heads turn as she posed for photos. Nicole chose to style her gorgeous blonde locks up into a low side bun with some wavy strands hanging down over the side of her face. Her eye makeup matched her gown perfectly and her red lipstick complimented her light complexion while standing out as a classic and elegant feature. Matching red nails completed her amazing movie star look and we were definitely impressed! Nicole is nominated for a SAG Award this year in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie category for her work on HBO’s Big Little Lies. SEE MORE OF OUR FAVORITE LOOKS AT THE 2018 SAG AWARDS HERE!

Nicole’s known for her amazing looks at public events and her award season is off to a great start after winning a 2018 Golden Globe Award and a 2018 Critics’ Choice Award in the Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series category for Big Little Lies. Like many other actresses, Nicole is a supporter of the Time’s Up movement and wore black at both award ceremonies to help raise awareness. She was also honored as a 2017 Glamour Woman of the Year in Nov.

Her awards are definitely well deserved since the talented star has been in the entertainment industry for most of her life. From classic films like Batman Forever and Moulin Rouge!, she’s made her mark as an actress and continues to do so!

