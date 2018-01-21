Millie Bobby Brown Looks Pretty In Pink On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Our favorite psychokinetic just blew our minds with this SAG Awards look! Not only was Millie Bobby Brown’s sequined blush dress super cute, but she kept it casual with Converse on the red carpet.

Millie Bobby Brown is only 13 but her fashion sense is ahead of her time! The Stranger Things star just stepped out on the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards looking nothing less than spectacular. She rocked a sequined millennial pink high-low dress, which she paired with a pair of white Converse for an ultra fun touch. “You’ve got to dance the night away, win or lose,” she said on the carpet about her unconventional footwear choice. She styled her hair in space buns, which gave us major Star Wars vibes (and not just because she’s a dead ringer for a young Natalie Portman). The actress did give a hint as to what she’d be wearing when she tweeted on Jan. 20 that she’s “never worn pink” but “maybe tomorrow i can.” Obviously we couldn’t wait to see her rock the blush tone, and she did NOT disappoint! Check out her whimsical look below!

The young actress has consistently been slaying this awards season. Tonight, she’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She also showed her support for the Time’s Up movement when she wore a structured black Calvin Klein dress to the 75th Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 7. She accessorized the timeless look with Repossi jewelry and strappy silver heels. But being a master of style isn’t the only thing Millie has been focusing on lately — the teen also went public with her relationship to singer Jacob Sartorius, 15! In an adorable Instagram story post, the young star shared a photo of her smiling with her new boyfriend, which she captioned with three heart emojis! Aww, young love! But even though people now know about the young couple’s relationship, they haven’t made it red carpet official. While we’d love to have seen them walk the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Millie opted to go it alone. But let’s be real, she doesn’t need a boy by her side to make the night her own!

We’re so excited to see Millie nominated tonight, but as her co-star David Harbour, 42, pointed out in a recent interview, this is really just the beginning of her incredible career. “My hope with Millie has and is always that she will be an artist that when I am in the nursing home, she will bring me her Oscars,” David previously told us in an exclusive interview. Aww! We hope Millie has a great night!





HollywoodLifers, did you love Millie’s SAG Awards look as much as we did?