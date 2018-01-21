Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius ‘Crazy About Each Other’ — Will She Take Him To SAG Awards?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius’ new relationship is going really well and the two adorably can’t get enough of each other! Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

Nothing is better than young love! Millie Bobby Brown, 13, and Jacob Sartorius, 15, may have just gone public with their sweet relationship but these two are already absolutely smitten with each other! As entertainment’s hottest new couple, we can’t help but hope to see Millie bring Jacob as her date to the SAG Awards on Jan. 21, but unfortunately, a public debut as a duo may not happen just yet. “Millie won’t be taking Jacob as her date to the SAG Awards, he’s in the middle of touring right now, so she’s planning to take her dad with her as her escort for the night,” a source close to Millie shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Millie and Jacob are super cute together, and they’re really crazy about each other, but they’re both still really young, and have really busy work schedules, so they don’t spend all their time in each other’s pocket.” Check out some of Millie’s best pics here!

With a successful acting career and singing career, it makes sense that Millie and Jacob have to work around schedules but we definitely can’t wait to see more of them together soon! They first started speculation that they were getting close after posting sweet messages to each other on social media. Millie posted an incredible photo of herself snuggling a huge teddy bear that Jacob got for her and thanked him in the caption. The British starlet also recently posted her first selfie with Jacob on her Instagram story and they were all smiles! Aw!

Millie’s sweet romance with Jacob is just one of many things she has to be happy about. Her successful television series, Stranger Things, has earned the talented brunette a lot of praise and recognition. In addition to this year’s SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Millie’s been nominated for numerous other awards, including a 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

