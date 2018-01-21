Mary J. Blige Stuns In A Feathery Black & White Dress At The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Fashion at its finest! Mary J. Blige looked absolutely gorgeous wearing a feathery black & white dress at the 2018 SAG Awards. See her stunning outfit here!

Mary J. Blige, 47, arrived at the 2018 SAG Awards looking positively beautiful — she by far had one of the most creative outfits of the night. Walking down the show’s red carpet, Mary slayed wearing a black and white dress that turned heads everywhere she went. Seriously, her dress was basically a work of art. Beautiful white feathers spreading out from her left side were beautifully juxtaposed with the rest of her sleek black dress. The outfit had a white sleeve on her left side that gave the whole gown a swan-like feel especially with the white feathers extending to her left shoulder. The Mudbound actress also accessorized with her black and white earrings, as well as her rings. While there were many outfits tonight that slayed, Mary’s ensemble really stood out as one of the best of the night. Check out her full dress below!

Aside from heating up the show’s red carpet, Mary was also nominated for a SAG Award for her stunning work in Mudbound in a category that includes the talented likes of Hong Chou, Holly Hunter, 59, Allison Janney, 58, and Laurie Metcalf, 62. We’ll have to wait and see if she walks away with the green statuette, but one thing is for sure: she won the red carpet with her stunning dress.

Known for her glamorous awards show fashion, Mary wore a black and silver outfit at the 2018 Golden Globes. At that star-studded night, Mary wowed wearing a dress that had a long silver sleeve. Click here to see pics of the sexiest SAG Awards dresses of all-time!

