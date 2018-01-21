Kristen Bell Mocks Melania Trump With ‘First Lady’ Jab In SAG Awards Opening

In her opening monologue at the SAG Awards, Kristen Bell threw shade at First Lady, Melania Trump, for failing to make any progress on the issue of cyberbullying. SLAY!

Kristen Bell opened up the SAG Awards with a short, but sweet, monologue, which included a few hilarious moments…including a major dig at Melania Trump! “There has never been a host for this awards show before,” Kristen said. “First time. First person. First LADY! I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the First Lady, but you know what, I kind of like it. I think my first initiative as First Lady will be cyberbullying..because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet.” The actress, of course, is making a reference to Melania, whose mission has been to end cyberbullying…while her husband, Donald Trump, is constantly sending controversial tweets.

There was no direct reference to Donald or Melania, and Kristen threw in a quick joke after her not-so-subtle call out. “I’m looking at you Tony Hale!” she said. “You’re a bully! He’s a savage on Twitter!” Kristen’s speech also concluded with a powerful message, in which she briefly referenced the Times Up movement against sexual harassment and inequality for women in the workplace. “We are living in a watershed moment, and as we walk forward with active momentum and open our ears, let’s make sure we’re leading the charge with empathy and diligence,” she told the crowd. “Because fear and anger never win the race. Most importantly, regardless of our differences, I think we can all come together and delight in one thing — Frozen 2 is coming out in theaters in 2019!”

Kristen was selected as the first-ever host of the SAGs this year, making a powerful statement for women in the industry. The individual awards of the night are also being presented by an all-female group of stars.

