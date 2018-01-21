‘SNL’: Jessica Chastain, Kate McKinnon & Cecily Strong Sing In Honor Of Women’s March

Wow! Jessica Chastain just gave the best shoutout ever to the Women’s March 2018 during her opening monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and it was hilarious! Take a look!

She may be known for her dramatic work, but Jessica Chastain just proved that she knows how to make a joke land! The 40-year-old thespian is this week’s host of Saturday Night Live where she lamented not getting to participate in the 2018 Women’s Marches. But she had a terrific solution. She, along with Kate McKinnon, 34, and Cecily Strong, 33, sang “You Don’t Own Me” while decked out in black Time’s Up and #MeToo apparel and it was fantastic! They even reference the famous P***y Hats! Clearly Jessica needs to venture into comedy more often! Head here for loads more images from season 43 of NBC’s hit show!

Diehard fans know this isn’t the first opening monologue of the season to leave fans in stitches! When Kevin Hart, 38, visited on Dec. 17 he blew viewers away with jokes about parenting. The comedian welcomed his third child, a son named Kenzo, in November, admitted to the studio audience that at first he wasn’t all that amped about becoming a father again. Why? Because he dreaded the Terrible Twos. “That’s a tough age, man,” he said. “You gotta have a lot of patience to deal with that 2-year-old child. All you do is repeat yourself all day to a 2-year-old child.” Then he hilariously acts out an exchange with a 2-year-old: “‘Hey. Hey! What I say? Look at me. Look at me! No. What I say? Look at me. No. What I say!'”

And we’ll never forget Ryan Gosling‘s turn as host of the season premiere on Sept. 30. The 37-year-old played piano and took all the credit for making jazz popular again with his role in the award-winning musical La La Land. That’s when his co-star Emma Stone, 29, showed up to put him in his place! We will never get tired of watching this pair!

Like these SNL monologues, the 2018 Women’s Marches were a great success and it’s great to see women like Jessica reminding us that although the meaning behind the protest is quite serious, we can still find comedy in it to laugh and connect. What a great day and night for women everywhere!

