James Franco Surprisingly Attends The SAG Awards Following Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct

James Franco attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21, making it his first public appearance in the wake of sexual assault and misconduct accusations by five different women. Franco was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor for his role in The Disaster Artist, but Gary Oldman ultimately took home the honor for his role in The Darkest Hour. Franco received the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy on Jan. 7, but his acceptance speech set off a wave of accusations of sexual misconduct against him. Multiple women took to Twitter to denounce Franco and slam him for wearing a Time’s Up pin to support the #MeToo movement. Notably, actress Ally Sheedy, who worked with Franco in the off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift in 2014, wrote, “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya #goldenglobes.” She then added, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo. James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

Franco went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert following his Globes win and vehemently denied the claims, saying, “First of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy, I directed her in a play Off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I don’t know. I can’t speak for her, I don’t know.” While Sheedy did delete her tweets, they were up long enough to inspire five other women to come out against Franco in a LA Times exposé, also claiming he sexually assaulted them. I was talking to him, all of a sudden his penis was out,” one of the women named Violet Paley, 23, alleged. “I got really nervous, and I said, ‘Can we do this later?’ He was kind of nudging my head down, and I just didn’t want him to hate me, so I did it.”

Franco’s sister-in-law Alison Brie spoke openly about the allegations for the first time at the SAG Awards, telling E!, “I think that above all, what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward.” “I obviously support my family, and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate. So I think we’re waiting to get all the information, but of course now is a time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do,” she added.

