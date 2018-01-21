Halle Berry Stuns In Gorgeous, Low Cut Sequin Dress At SAG Awards

Holy Halle! The actress looked drop dead gorgeous at the SAG Awards on Jan. 21. Get the details on her sequin look here!

WOW! Halle Berry can do no wrong! She looked magnificent at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 21. At 51 years old, we’ll have what she’s having! She wore a STUNNING Pamella Roland gown that was custom and hand made! The bronze gown required 10 people to make and took over 100 hours to complete! It’s like a work of art! The skirt has ombre sequins and a long, tulle train on top — so gorgeous and definitely a best dressed star!

For so many years, Halle was known for her super short pixie cut. Now, she has long hair and looks absolutely gorgeous! She pulled back her long locks into a high ponytail, styled by Castillo Bataille. She showed off her hair set up on Instagram — a Harry Josh hairdryer, and Big Sexy Hair products. Her makeup was done by Jorge Monroy. She also Instagrammed her makeup table, which including Giorgio Armani foundation, Christian Dior makeup, The Naked HEAT palette by Urban Decay and Neutrogena makeup wipes.

Halle has been showing off her flawless figure throughout this awards season! At the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, she wore a very low cut, short lace dress by Zuhair Murad, which showed off her cleavage and toned legs. She rocked that look with Jimmy Choo shoes. At the NAACP Awards on Jan. 15, she went commando in a stunning, sheer Reem Acra that left little to the imagination, but covered her up just enough. WOW. That’s a sexy dress!

