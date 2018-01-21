Ewan McGregor’s Ex-Wife Eve Mavrakis Gets Comforting Hug From Daughter After Divorce Filing

Eve Mavrakis and her daughter are a force to be reckoned with! Ewan McGregor’s ex-wife and their teen Esther embraced the day after the divorce filing.

Looks like the women in Ewan McGregor‘s life are staying strong without him. A day after the 46-year-old actor filed for divorce, Eve Mavrakis was spotted receiving a loving embrace from their 16-year-old daughter Esther in Brentwood, CA. The couple had been together for 22 years before the Star Wars actor decided to initiate legal proceedings to end the marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” See the photos of Eve and Esther below.

The hug comes on the heels of Eve calling the divorce “disappointing and upsetting.” In an interview with The Sun, the mom of four said that her main concern now is to ensure that her children will be alright. It definitely looks like Esther is doing OK though, considering the circumstances. Not only has she been spotted comforting her mother, but she also wrote a song about how she feels about her father’s relationships. In an Instagram video, she sang “Made You A Man,” a track dedicated to the disappointment she felt after finding out her dad cheated with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32. She even called out the photos of Ewan kissing the actress on Esther’s birthday. “Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry… Happy Birthday to me, am I right,” she sang.

While we’ve known about Ewan’s relationship with Mary for a while, it was thrust back into the limelight when the Fargo actor thanked both Mary and Eve in his Golden Globes acceptance speech on Jan. 7. He also thanked his co-star again after he won Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and celebrated the win with a kiss. Yikes. No wonder Eve needed a hug from her kid.

