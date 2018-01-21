Dean Unglert ‘Exclusively’ Dating ‘The Bachelor’s Lesley Murphy: ‘Things Are Pretty Serious’

The ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ haven’t aired yet, but two of its contestants appear to be in love! Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy are reportedly dating and it’s ‘pretty serious.’

The Bachelor Winter Games premiere on Feb. 13, but we don’t have to wait to find out if any of the contestants fall for each other. Dean Unglert, 26, and Lesley Murphy, 30, are dating, multiple sources told E! News. “Dean is really happy with Lesley. They are both very goofy and have a lot of fun together,” an insider said about the couple. “Things are pretty serious and they are exclusive as of now. They have been spending a lot of time together since the show ended filming.” Cute!

But doesn’t this kind of ruin the upcoming Bachelor spin-off? The source noted that they “weren’t supposed to be in public together yet” and that they’re “worried about being busted at Sundance. For the record, Us Weekly reported that they were spotted holding hands at a party on Jan. 19 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Oops! See pictures of the Bachelor Winter Games cast here.

Dean has certainly been lucky when it comes to relationships started on a Bachelor series. He made his first introduction into Bachelor Nation on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette. But it wasn’t until Bachelor In Paradise that he really started to get serious about his romances — and yes, that’s plural. He worked on a relationship with Kristina Schulman for several weeks on the show, but once Danielle Lombard showed up in paradise, he started flip-flopping between the two, which naturally blew up in his face. Let’s all hope that this new relationship is rooted in the right reasons! We’re excited to see Dean and Lesley’s journey to find love with each other on the upcoming season of the Bachelor Winter Games.

