Cristiano Ronaldo Bloodied After Taking A Cleat To His Face But Somehow Still Scored Goal

Ouch! Cristiano Ronaldo ended up with a bloody face after being kicked head-on, but hey, at least he scored, right?

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, just took on an unlikely opponent and still won. In the final few minutes of his team’s game against Deportivo, the Real Madrid striker went in for a header, but the ball wasn’t the only thing that bounced off his skull. An opponent socked him right in the face with his cleat! Cristiano went down right as he scored, so at least it wasn’t for nothing, but the bloody gash on his face definitely wasn’t pretty. Poor dude. His team did win 7-1 though! TBH, we really aren’t sure whether to be concerned or impressed — probably a mixture of both. See more pictures of Cristiano here.

The soccer player didn’t look happy about the injury, and we can’t blame him. What can we say, he’s got a nice face — and we love seeing photos of him smiling alongside his adorable family. He has four adorable young children with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 22, and three of them were actually all born in 2017! In December, Georgina posted a precious pic of their entire family posing together, and Cristiano couldn’t have looked happier! Hopefully he heals from his head injury soon!

AND ANOTHER!!!!@Cristiano takes one for the team, but gets a second goal for his efforts. pic.twitter.com/fQb9Bd6YAy — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 21, 2018

