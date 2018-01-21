Ciara Gets Dragged On Twitter After Shaming Single Women & Telling Them To ‘Level Up’

Ciara tweeted a video preaching about what women need to do to become wives, and people are furious. Here’s what’s wrong with the singer telling women to ‘level up.’



Ciara, what are you doing? The 32-year-old took to Twitter to share a video of a paster preaching to women about what it takes to get married. “You’re not a wife when I marry you, you’re a wife when I find you. You become my wife when I marry you. But a wife is not the presence of a ring, it’s the presence of your character. Too many women want to be married, but you’re walking in the spirit of girlfriend,” the pastor said in the clip. Ciara captioned the video with “#LevelUp.”

There’s obviously a lot wrong about this, but let’s clarify what isn’t wrong about it. Many people started bashing the singer for having a child with Future, 34, even though they never married. Shaming a woman for having a kid with someone is NOT the way to handle disagreeing with their views. That said, this sentiment that women should change how they behave in hopes of finding a man to marry is an archaic, patriarchal view that does nothing but shame women for living their lives on their own terms. As People reporter CiCi Adams eloquently pointed out, “Ciara is doing what many women do when they overcome trials and get married. She’s using her marital status as a weapon against women who are not married. And it’s clear that she’s tied her value and sense of self worth to her marriage, otherwise she wouldn’t have shared that.”

Another Twitter user Brooke Ashley made an excellent point on the double standard set by these sort of ideas. “Men aren’t made to feel like something’s wrong if they’re single for long periods of time,” she wrote. EXACTLY. Women shouldn’t be shamed for being single, and married women (as Ciara is now with Russell Wilson, 29) shouldn’t be slamming other people because their relationship status isn’t at tthe same “level” as theirs. We all want different things out of life, and there’s nothing inherently wrong with being single, in a relationship, engaged or married — just as long as we aren’t all bashing other women for not approaching their lives the same way.

Men aren’t made to feel like something’s wrong if they’re single for long periods of time. — Brooke Ashley 👑 (@TheBrookeAsh) January 21, 2018

Ciara is doing what many women do when they overcome trials and get married. She’s using her marital status as a weapon against women who are not married. And it’s clear that she’s tied her value and sense of self worth to her marriage, otherwise she wouldn’t have shared that. — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) January 21, 2018

Ciara’s playing a dangerous game. You should never, no matter how perfect your relationship/marriage appears to be, sit on a throne and tell people why they’re not romantically successful. You can be the queen of the ball today and have cake in your face tomorrow! — January 29th (@KevCoke6) January 21, 2018

Me: *is rooting for Ciara to win*

Ciara: Y’all females need to act like a wife and not a girlfriend so you can get a man

Me: pic.twitter.com/VjPfnT4PeF — Hyphy Wifey (@DopeChubbyChick) January 21, 2018

I’m not mad at Ciara. I just hate that she posted that clip. I also hate how folks are fixated on telling women how to get a man like that should be our sole focus. — Brooke Ashley 👑 (@TheBrookeAsh) January 21, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ciara’s tweet?