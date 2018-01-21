Alison Brie Addresses The Sexual Allegations Against Brother-In-Law James Franco

‘GLOW’ star Alison Brie was asked about the five women who have accused James Franco of inappropriate sexual behavior, while on the SAG Awards red carpet, and here’s how she responded…

E! host Giuliana Rancic certainly directed some hard-hitting questions Alison Brie‘s way, when they crossed paths on the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Jan. 21. Instead of asking Alison who made her dress, Giuliana asked Alison, who’s married to Dave Franco, how she feels about the accusations against her brother-in-law, James Franco, of “inappropriate or sexually coercive behavior.” As you’ll recall, following his big Golden Globes win for his role in The Disaster Artist, five women spoke to The Los Angeles Times and made allegations against James. James has since said their stories are “not accurate,” but still… Giuliana wanted to know how the family’s reeling amidst the scandal.

“What are your thoughts on that? And what can you share with us in terms of how that is affecting you and your family?” Giuliana asked Brie in regards to the allegations. “I think that above all, what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward,” Brie replied.

“I obviously support my family,” she continued, “and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all of the information. But of course, now is the time for listening and that’s what we are all trying to do.”

