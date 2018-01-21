Abby Lee Miller Drops Huge Lbs In Prison — Did She Have Weight-Loss Surgery? See Pic

Who is that?! Disgraced ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller just shared a pic from prison and she look so different! Take a peek!

It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from Abby Lee Miller. The 51-year-old former Dance Moms has been in prison for months for bankruptcy fraud but on Sunday, Jan. 21, she wowed fans by sharing a candid of herself getting a visit from friends and we have to say… she looks different in the best possible way! Clearly the onetime dance instructor has lost a serious amount of weight since heading to prison in July of 2017. Could this be the result of weight-loss surgery? It’s hard to imagine how that’s possible considering she’s been behind bars, but her staggering transformation has us desperate for answers! Head here for more photos of Abby.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made,” she captioned the new pic. “My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”

The former reality star, who was sentenced to a year and a day, went on to hint that she hopes to be released early but hasn’t gotten a date yet. “All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time. I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all (and yes this is me in prison).”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you as blown away by this image as we are? Let us know in the comments section below!