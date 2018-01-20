Women’s March 2018: Thousands Pack Streets In NYC, DC, LA & Other Cities — See Incredible Pics

The Women’s March 2018, on the 1-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s Inauguration, hundreds of thousands came out to protest his policies and behavior.

The ladies packed the streets across America and the globe and they were furious with President Donald Trump, 71! From Poland to New York to Washington D.C. to Los Angeles, the protests were unforgettable and showcased the power of women of all generations. Plus, throughout their male supporters came out as well. The marchers carried signs protesting Trump’s attack on women’s reproductive rights, on immigrants and Muslims, on free speech, the free press and slammed his sexism, racism and all aspects of his “sh*hole” behavior. Check out some of our favorite photos from the 2018 Women’s March here!

The marches were packed with star power including celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Halsey and Jane Fonda, who all spoke out about why they were marching, including sharing personal experiences. Natalie spoke out about receiving a terrifying email in which a man wrote about his fantasy of raping her when she was just 12 years old. Both Natalie and Eva wore black Time’s Up shirts to represent the Time’s Up movement, which has been created to fight sexual harassment and gender inequality. Women carried signs in the marches emblazoned with phrases such “Feminism is my second favorite ‘F’ word,” “Girls just want to have fundamental rights,” and “Boys will be good humans.” Women’s drum bands also played music in celebration of women’s rights.

In New York, marchers who passed by Trump’s International Hotel & Tower let their frustrations with the Commander-in-Chief be known by booing and yelling “shame, shame, shame,” while giving the building the finger. There were also signs directed right at Trump with his face on many of them that included words like “S**thole” “F Trump” and “Genius Groper.” Trump spoke out about the Women’s March on Twitter by saying it was a perfect day for all women to march and celebrate “historic milestones” and “unprecedented economic success” from the past year. He’s already receiving backlash from many followers who believe he doesn’t understand what the women are marching for. You think?!

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

HollywoodLifers, did you take part in one of the women’s marches? Tell us in the comments below!