Women’s March LA Live Stream: Watch Activists As They Take The Streets In Protest

The Women’s March LA has officially started. Watch thousands take to the streets in our live stream you can watch right here starting at 11 am PST!

The Women’s March in Los Angeles got underway at 8:30 am PST on Jan. 20 and we’re showing you the big event live starting at 11 am PST! SEE THE LIVE STREAM BELOW! The lineup of celebrities participating in and speaking at this year’s march is truly outstanding. Like the historic 2017 march, celebrities are expected to raise their voices and speak before crowds throughout the country, but most prominently in Washington, DC. This year, the hub is in LA, which bodes well for a stacked cast, since everyone who’s anyone lives there!

The Women’s March LA Foundation announced ahead of the event that Natalie Portman, Connie Britton, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Mila Kunis would be speaking, and we’re sure this group of incredible women will not disappoint! After the popular and successful Time’s Up movement, these women and others are set to take another stand in standing up for what they believe in and represent women all over the world.

Additionally, legendary actors Ellen Barkin, Rob Reiner, and Mary Steenburgen should be taking the stage and the mic to speak to the protestors, as well as Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. There are performers and speakers from all genres and all generations at the LA march, which is incredibly smart. There is someone for everyone to be inspired and invigorated by.

Previously announced speakers at the life-changing event include Scarlett Johansson, Sophia Bush, Tony Goldwyn, Paris Jackson, Olivia Munn, Nicole Richie, Catt Sadler, Adam Scott, Olivia Wilde, Larry Wilmore and more. Be on the lookout for your favorites by watching below!



