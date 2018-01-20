Fredo Santana: 5 Things To Know About The Chicago Rapper Who Died

Chicago-based rapper Fredo Santana reportedly passed away. Here’s everything you should know about the late 27-year-old artist.

Fredo Santana sadly died on Jan. 19 at the age of 27. In the wake of his passing, many of his fellow rappers like Drake and Travis Scott took to social media to honor the late rapper. Here are five things you should know about the late Chicago-based artist in the wake of his tragic death.

1. He died from a fatal seizure, family members told TMZ. His girlfriend came over to his Los Angeles home around 11:30 PM, where she reportedly found him dead on the floor.

2. He had been dealing with kidney and liver issues. In Oct. 2017, Fredo took to Instagram to tell his followers that after being hospitalized, he had been diagnosed with liver and kidney failure. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worse enemy,” he wrote. The rapper has also talked openly about having an addiction to lean, which may have contributed to his health issues. The substance can also trigger seizures. Following the incident, he contemplated going to rehab.

I'm getting help I might just go to rehab — FREDO SANTANA SSR (@FREDOSANTANA300) October 14, 2017

3. He helped usher in drill music. The style of trap music is a prominent feature of Chicago hip-hop. It progressed into the mainstream in 2012 when Fredo, along with other rappers and producers like his cousin Chief Keef, 22, and Lil Durk, 25, brought attention to it through their local fans and strong internet following.

4. He had his own record label. He founded Savage Squad, and in 2013, he released his debut album Trappin’ Ain’t Dead under the label. Fredo also released a string of mix-tapes, including the 2017 release Fredo Kruger 2.

5. He’s survived by a son. In April 2017, he announced on Instagram that him and his girlfriend were expecting a boy. Two months later, he shared the first photo of his newborn with the caption, “Legend Derrick Coleman is here.” Fredo’s given name is also Derrick Coleman.

Legend Derrick Coleman is here 🤗😊😊 A post shared by A REAL LEGEND (@fredosantanassr) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

