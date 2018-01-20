Cherry Seaborn: 5 Things To Know About Ed Sheeran’s Fiancee

Ed Sheeran just made Cherry Seaborn his fiancee after an adorable long term romance. Here’s everything you need to know about the woman who stole our favorite ginger’s heart!

Ed Sheeran made an adorable announcement on Jan. 20 about his engagement to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn with a sweet photo of the two on Instagram and we can’t get enough! Here are 5 things to know about Ed’s love and soon-to-be wife!

1.) She has known Ed since they were both in high school. The British duo met at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk, where they were students and became friends.

2.) After high school, she moved to the states to attend Duke University. Cherry lived in Durham, North Carolina while she was a student at Duke and it was rumored that she also spent time working as an Advisory Consultant at Deloitte & Touche LLP in New York.

3.) She is an incredible hockey player. Her ability led her to take part in back-to-back Britsh University Championships in 2012 and 2013. Ed’s even been seen cheering her on at some of the games proving he’s been an amazing boyfriend!

4.) She moved back to the U.K. to be closer to Ed. After reconnecting years after their high school days, Ed and Cherry started a long distance relationship in 2015. She eventually moved from the U.S. back to the U.K. when their romance started to get serious. The couple now live together with some pet cats and have expressed that they would like to eventually have kids.

5.) Cherry inspired some of Ed’s biggest hit songs. The soon-to-be Mrs. Sheeran is the lady behind “Shape of You” and “Perfect” from Ed’s 2017 album, ÷ and now that they’re engaged, we’re sure she’ll be inspiring a lot more songs in the future!

Congrats to Ed and Cherry!

