‘SNL’: ‘Doctor’ Says — If Stormy Daniels Had Sex With Trump, She’s A Lucky Lady

‘Saturday Night Live’ just took aim at President Donald Trump’s recent physical exam and it was AMAZING! Check it out right here!

Every week, the turmoil surrounding President Donald Trump, 71, is so ridiculous that it must be a real challenge for comedians to find a way to go bigger than the news itself. Thankfully, the team behind Saturday Night Live have become masters at navigating the treacherous waters swirling with Trump controversies! And now they’re poking The Donald’s recent physical exam! In the Jan. 20 cold opening Navy physician Dr. Ronnie Jackson (played by Beck Bennett) addressed the White House Press Corp. with this incredible report: “Once again this the president’s unbiased, 100% accurate health assessment. At the time of his examination, the president was 71 years and 7 months young. His resting heart rate was a cool 68 bpm. His weight, a very svelte 239 pounds. He has gorgeous 44-inch Coke-bottle waist. His height, 75 inches with that legs that… well they seem to go on forever.”

When asked about the alleged affair with porn star Storm Daniels, 38, the good doctor replied: “Well, actually I can’t confirm if Ms. Daniels and the president had relations but if they did, she’s a lucky woman.” Absolutely brilliant. Head here for loads more images from season 43 of the hit show. This latest ribbing perfectly fits with the show’s brilliant line of attack against the scandal’s that surround Trump. On Jan. 13, several individuals associated with the White House got the SNL treatment!

The author of Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff (played by Fred Armisen) sat down with Steven Bannon (played by Bill Murray) on Morning Joe! As Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) and Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat) flirted, Steve told Michael that, despite losing jobs at both the White House and Breitbart, his days in politics are hardly over! “I convinced this country to vote for Donald and I can do it again. Already auditioning candidates, got some promising prospects: Logan Paul. Martin Skreli. The Subway guy. Jared Fogle. He’s back. He’s electable. It’s time for America to slide down the Bannon-ster.” Wow.

Trump's doctor fields a question about the President that many are asking. #SNL pic.twitter.com/DBWqd2njya — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2018

