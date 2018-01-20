Nina Dobrev Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Her Sexiest Pics Ever

It’s official, Nina Dobrev’s photos put everyone else’s to shame! That’s why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week! Take a peek at her pics!

In Hollywood, most stars clearly go to A LOT of work to maintain their incredible looks. Skin treatments. Massages. Hours in the gym. And let’s not forget working with world-famous fashion designers to create stunning gowns and outfits for galas and premieres. But, every once in a while an actress comes alone who makes all that work look effortless! We are of course referring to everyone’s favorite TV star — Nina Dobrev! This native Bulgarian has the striking dark features and playful confidence to head up any cast! More over, her Instagram snaps always brightening our feed! That’s why we picked her as our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Whether it’s a day at the beach with friends or filming a goofy video, the 29-year-old thespian is always game! And frankly, she always looks gorgeous! Plus, her Gram is just packed with fun days with friends at loads of colorful events! And let’s not forget the picturesque photos capturing lazy days by the pool! Nina is clearly living the life and looking amazing doing it! Head here to see some of Nina’s best snaps!

Although Nina undoubtedly knows how to kick back and party, she also knows how to get gussied up for a big industry event! When she hits the red carpet, she always dazzles in breathtaking gowns. Whether it’s a midriff teasing dress like she wore to the Golden Globes, or sashaying around the kitchen in a red-and-black number just for fun, Nina knows how to wow us with her fashion and confidence! Don’t stop doing you!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you loving Nina’s snaps as much as us?! Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below.