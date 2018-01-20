Kimye’s 12 Cutest Parenting Moments: Their Most Adorable Pics With North & Saint

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just welcomed their third child, a baby girl, who joins North and Saint. Take a look at the most precious pics of Kimye with their little ones!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West’s family just keeps on growing! The couple’s surrogate gave birth to their third child on Jan. 15. The baby girl is now the youngest member of the West family. Kim and Kanye, 40, love to take their kids out and about with them. Any time they step out with North, 4, and Saint West, 2, our hearts melt.

Kim posted the cutest family photo from Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party on her Instagram just a few days before the new year. Kanye was holding Saint, while Kim was holding North. They are family goals! North and Saint are growing up so fast! The year before, Kim posted a similar family photo. The family posed in front of a huge Christmas tree to nab the perfect pic!

The Kardashians teased the family Christmas card over the course of 25 days, and one of the photos included just the West family. North looked so cute in her oversized jean jacket, while Saint went shirtless! Kim and Kanye cuddled close to their kids in the sweet pic.

Kim and Kanye certainly know how to tag team parenting! Back in 2016, the couple hit the streets of New York City toting their kids. North was being extra shy that day, while Saint didn’t seem to mind the cameras. We can’t handle the cuteness!

The little ones are a good mix of both mom and dad. We can’t wait to see who the new baby looks like! Take a look at more of Kim and Kanye’s best parenting moments in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye are done having kids after baby #3? Let us know!