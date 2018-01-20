Drake Drops 2 New Songs Without Warning: Listen To ‘God’s Plan’ & ‘Diplomatic Immunity’

Christmas has come 11 months early as Drake surprised fans with the gift of two BRAND NEW songs on Jan. 20. Listen to them right here.

Oh my GOD!!! With all the negativity in the world Drake has single handedly made everything better — at least for now — by dropping two surprise tracks without warning on Jan. 20. “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” began streaming on all platforms beginning at midnight and his fans are freaking out with joy! No one saw this coming and new Drake is just what we need to start off 2018. Just one hour prior the Toronto rapper announced on his Instagram account that the music was coming, and it’s all part of a bigger project called Scary Hours as those words were written in a black, red and white lettering next to his announcement. It’s believe that might be a hint about a possible new album title, and if these songs are any indication, it’s going to be LIT!

Here’s “God’s Plan” And “Diplomatic Immunity” and you can listen to them HERE!

Story developing…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Drake’s new songs?