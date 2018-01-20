Drake Mourns Losing ‘My JLo’ To Alex Rodriguez In New Banger ‘Diplomatic Immunity’
Drake shockingly expressed his sadness about losing Jennifer Lopez to Alex Rodriguez in the lyrics to his tell-all song ‘Diplomatic Immunity.’ Get details here!
Drake, 31, just surprised everyone when he dropped two new songs, “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” on Jan. 20 and he gives us some serious insight about losing a romance with Jennifer Lopez, 48, in one of them! “2017 I lost a J. Lo,” reads a line in the lyrics of the rapper’s new tune “Diplomatic Immunity.” CHECK OUT THE FULL LYRICS BELOW! The tell-all song seemingly lists major things that happened to the rapper in various years such as winning Billboard Music Awards, and calls out some haters, which leads us to believe he’s indeed being truthful and reflecting on a romance he had with Jennifer before losing it when Alex Rodriguez, 42, came around! See pics of Drake’s dating history here!
As with his latest release, Drake’s known for his opinionated and open lyrics in songs so this one was no exception. After a memorable cozy posed photo of Drake and Jennifer appeared on her social media account early last year, there was tons of speculation that the two were an item, but nothing was ever confirmed by either one. The “All I Have” singer did, however, give a hint that what they had may have just been a fling when she uttered the words “booty call” on stage during music that sounded just like Drake’s “Hotling Bling” during one of her shows back in May. It wasn’t long after that Jennifer and Alex were seen striking up a romance together.
Despite Drake’s short-lived romance with J-Lo, he never seems to be at a shortage of lovely ladies. The talented star has been rumored to have love ties to numerous women in the public eye, including Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna.
Here are the full lyrics for “Diplomatic Immunity”:
Diplomatic immunity, f*ck ’em
All that peace and that unity
All that weak sh*t’ll ruin me, f*ck ’em, yeah
‘Cause n****s started talkin’ to me like I’m slowin’ down
Opinions over statistics, of course
Gassed off journalistic
Come at me and all you’ll get is the ballistic report
Booked a private room at Wylie’s, waiter twistin’ the cork
I got multi-colored rings like the Olympics, of course
At award shows, cuttin’ through the tension, of course
Girls huggin’ me then askin’ me, “what scent that is, boy?”
I be walkin’ around the Six, like I invented it, boy
Yeah, who am I? The do or die, the one with the fewest lies
And the truest ties, they try to compare us but
Like a job straight out of high school
There’s no you and I
I taught you everything you know, now you got student pride
All factual
I call the house, the embassy
The studio, the chapel, I hate to travel
I just pulled up on Solana show, the girl’s a natural
I knew her way back when Hollywood was international
Yeah, the furthest I’ve been, that’s word to my ends
Word to the flags that belong in the hood of my ‘Benz
Very presidential, I broke all the codes for zonin’ in my residential
I broke spirits that I never meant to
My body isn’t much of a sacred temple, with vodka and wine
And sleep at the opposite times
Promise s*it is gettin’ out of line, like when you make a stencil
Or getting out of line, like when you break a pencil
Violatin’ the treaty of Versailles, champagne is the alias, but no cease and desist in I
I refuse to comply with regulations, I listen to heavy metal for meditation, no silence
Like Sanders on the Detroit Lions
Get a run around and I’ll bury you where they won’t find you
Motor City Casino, I’m at the cage with my old license
They tell me “don’t worry, I got your money” like Osirus
(I’m the Osiris of this s*it)
Dirty 30, workin’ on me
Tired of women that may tag me in pictures, airin’ my dirty laundry
Caterin’ is from Giorgio Baldi, Robyn’s favorite
Shit is nice, but I prefer Madeo
Calamari rings and tomato
I got the sauce and now shorty’s keep claimin’ “preggo”
Waking up at 6 PM like “where does the day go?”
Forecastin’ tornadoes, brainstormin’ retaliation at dinner tables
2010 was when I lost my halo
2017 I lost a J. Lo
A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though
I had to lay low, Hot Topic like your everyday clothes
Closed off but I could never stay closed
Billboard awards, I claimed 13 out in Vegas like Sureños
Black excellence, but I guess when it comes to me it’s not the same though
All goodie, that just pushed me to do the things we all couldn’t
N****s stakin’ out the crib, it’s all gravy
Protection that God gave me
S*it is complex like short n****s ’round tall ladies
I gotta watch who I’m talkin’ to like it’s all agents
I’ve seen buddin’ careers turn to sit around and talk about other careers, judgin’ their peers
Knowledge from n****s who did not contribute to none of this here
Cover my ears, my security government tier
Yeah, advance the venue so we know the exits
Check the guest list, if opps make an appearance at least it’s expected
Tell ‘em I don’t want to link like a broken necklace
I’ll be in better company with my own reflection
Mirror, mirror, on the ceilin’ of my suite in the Royal Palace
The TV playin’ Al Jazeera
Inshallah, I hope the mission keeps on gettin’ clearer
Whenever, wherever, OVO will always be together like Shakira
