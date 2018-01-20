Is Trump Currently Having An Affair? ‘Fire & Fury’ Author Claims There’s ‘Somebody He’s F*cking Now’

Woah! In an interview with Bill Maher, ‘Fire & Fury’ author Michael Wolff heavily implied that Donald Trump is currently involved in an extramarital affair. Watch the video here!

How did we all miss this? Michael Wolff, the author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, implied that Donald Trump is currently having an affair. After the book hit shelves on Jan. 5, Bill Maher was curious what people may have missed while reading it. On HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher on Jan. 20, the political commentator asked the writer if there’s anything in his work that readers seemed to pass over. “There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of but it was so incendiary, that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof,” Wolff said. “I didn’t have the blue dress,” he added, referencing the infamous Gap outfit that became evidence in Bill Clinton‘s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Maher pushed on for details. “Is it about a women?” he asked, to which Wolff said it was. “Oh, it’s somebody he’s f—ing now?” Maher added. “It is. And it’s, you just have to read between the lines,” Wolff responded, referring back to the bestseller. “It’s toward the end of the book. You just have to, you’ll know it. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re going to say, ‘Bingo.’” Yikes!

This isn’t the first time someone has alleged that Trump has engaged in an extramarital affair. On Jan. 19, In Touch magazine published parts of a 2011 interview with Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), an adult film actress who claims to have had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 — one year after he married Melania Trump. The interview was packed with nauseating details from Stormy saying he allegedly had her spank him with an issue of Forbes to her claiming he compared her to his daughter Ivanka Trump.

