‘Dawson’s Creek’ 20th Anniversary: See Katie Holmes & More Cast Members Then & Now

Believe it or not, it really has been 20 years since the premiere of ‘Dawson’s Creek’! Join HollywoodLife as we look back at how the cast has grown over the past two decades.



On January 20, 1998 the young adult drama, Dawson’s Creek, premiered and launched names like James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams into stardom. The show told the story of four close-knit high school friends growing up in Capeside, just outside of Boston, Massachusetts. As they began to mature and blossom into adults, their stories weaved in and out of multiple different obstacles including friendship, betrayal, romance and even death. Dawson’s Creek captivated it’s young adult audience while the characters grew up alongside the viewers for five years until it ultimately ended in 2003. Now, twenty years later, we’re still reminiscing over those pre-DVR storylines that drew us to our televisions each and every week!

As for the stars of the show, they have all moved on to bigger and better things as their careers have only continued to skyrocket in the past two decades. Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, is gearing up to star in Ryan Murphy’s new series, Pose. His on-screen best friend, Joshua Jackson, is no longer playing Pacey Witter by the creek and has moved onto The Affair‘s Cole Lockhart in Montauk, New York. Actress Michelle Williams left television in her past and instead focused on building her film career, which has led her to multiple Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations over the years. Her latest film, The Greatest Showman, has made over $200 million worldwide in box office sales! Last but certainly not least we have the one and only Joey Potter, aka Katie Holmes, who has appeared in a number of films such as Batman Begins, Logan Lucky and the highly anticipated Ocean’s 8.

Oh, and lets not forget this iconic moment which has forever been immortalized in gif format:

