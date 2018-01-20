Darren Criss Just Revealed That He’s Engaged To Girlfriend Mia Swier — See The Post

OMG! Darren Criss just shared that he and longtime GF Mia Swier are getting hitched! Check out his adorable announcement!

Actor Darren Criss, 30, revealed that he and his girlfriend Mia Swier, 32, just got engaged! “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage,” he captioned the adorable photo himself and Mia happily posing together outside an Asian-style home. Too cute! Head here for loads more pic of Darren!

As Darren shared, this exciting news comes after 7 years of dating! And clearly 2018 is his year because his new FX show The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story just premiered on Wednesday, Jan. 17, to much fanfare. In it, Darren plays Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer who shot the fashion mogul. A spooky role that he was made for! Cannot wait for this wedding! Congrats, you two!

