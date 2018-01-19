Ginger Banks & Raven Hart: Porn Stars Explain Why Fellow Adult Stars Are Suffering & Dying
With the passing of Olivia Lua, five prominent porn actresses have died in just the last two months. Stars Ginger Banks and Raven Hart tell us EXCLUSIVELY why this is happening.
This is becoming alarming! A fifth porn actress has died in just the past two months, as 23-year-old Olivia Lua died in a West Hollywood rehab facility on Jan. 18. She joins a sad list that includes Olivia Nova, 20, Yuri Love, 31, Shyla Styles, 35, and August Ames, 23 who have left us since Dec. of 2017. So what is going on? Adult film actress Ginger Banks tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that its painful how people in her industry are looked down upon. “The way society looks at and treats porn stars makes us more depressed, it is hard to feel like we don’t belong or that we are second class citizens,” she says. “I have suffered depression because of the way people view my job. That is the worst part of this job, the way people treat me because of what I do for a living.”
