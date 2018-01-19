Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018: When Is The Glamorous Event, How To Watch & More Info

The biggest names in Hollywood will soon gather for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Find out when the show starts, how to watch, and who are the favorites to win!

When are the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards? On the heels of the 2018 Golden Globe awards, the best and the brightest in Hollywood will head to the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM ET. Before a single award gets handed out, the men and women of Hollywood will strut their stuff on the red carpet. Coverage of your favorite stars arriving at the event begins at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on E!, according to USA Today.

How can I watch the 2018 SAG Awards? The show will be simulcast on both TNT and TBS. For those who want to watch the event on the go, the networks’ websites and mobile apps will have steams you can watch. Don’t have cable but like making friends? There are more than a dozen SAG-hosted parties taking place across the United States, with prices ranging from free to $30 (depending on location and circumstance.)

Should I watch the SAGs? Yes. If you’ve used a Winona Ryder facial gif over the past year, thank the Screen Actors Guild awards. While Stranger Things’ David Harbour, 42, delivered a passionate speech after the show won the SAG for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama, Winona made some weird faces. While some suspected she was being attacked by something from The Upside Down, she was actually struggling to hear David (as the acoustics weren’t that great, according to Vanity Fair). There are probably more gif-able moments this year.

After last nights #SagAwards the fabulous #WinonaRyder has been described as a human gif factory pic.twitter.com/mPXtsJ0feo — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) January 30, 2017

Will #MeToo or Time’s Up be involved? Women will rule at the SAGs. Kristen Bell will be the show’s first host in its 24-year history. A table with some of the biggest A-Listers – from Halle Berry to Lupita Nyong’o to Kate Hudson – will be seen front and center. While there might not be a coordinated all-black protest on the red carpet, the efforts to dismantle Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment will be in full force.

“Things aren’t happening by mistake right now, right?” Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA told Vanity Fair. “The idea that we are looking to celebrate women, the idea that women are speaking out . . . There’s something going on in our culture. And so all of these things, even though they may not have started together, they end up all resonating with each other.” Things will be interesting if James Franco and Aziz Ansari win, as both these Golden Globe winners have been accused of sexual misconduct ahead of the SAGs.

Who’s the favorite to win? Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has the most film nominations, while GLOW, Big Little Lies and Stranger Things lead when it comes to TV nods. The Post didn’t get any nominations, surprising enough. On top of those contests, Morgan Freeman will get the SAG Life Achievement Award. It should be a great night.

Are you excited to tune into the 2018 SAG Awards, HollywoodLifers?