Vin Diesel Is Creeping People Out With This Bizarre TV Interview — Watch If You Dare

Okay, Vin Diesel just gave the weirdest interview ever, and fans are genuinely wondering if the guy is alright. Watch the super odd video and see the concerned tweets!

Well, that was weird. Vin Diesel, 50, adopted a faux Cockney accent during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, shouting things such as, “I beat him! I licked him. I really did it this time,” after besting host Richard Arnold in some sort of game involving cars and heads. Mostly, it’s the excessive use of the word “licked” that has everyone going wild, but Vin’s general demeanor is simply odd. Really, words don’t do it justice. Watch the clip above!

Vin was probably just having a bit of fun, but the video has since gone viral, and fans are…concerned for him. “Was #VinDiesel on some drugs or some sh*t? Because that was one f*cked up interview he did with #GMB lmao,” one amused fan tweeted. However, others were not quite so tickled by the Fast & Furious star’s antics. “That was a tad embarrassing to watch,” @bev_fletcher wrote. “Is Diesel ok?!” another fan wanted to know. Yes, we’d like to know the same.

Look, this is the same person who apparently believes “anyone could be a witch,” including himself. So wacky behavior like this is not totally shocking…and it’s likely he was just joking. See more pics of Vin Diesel here.

What's wrong with Vin Diesel #GMB — irene mangan (@irene74xx) January 19, 2018

That was a tad embarrassing to watch …one to many sherry ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RIKVRDYGp6 — Bev Fletcher (@bev_fletcher) January 19, 2018

Oh, and if you really want to relive a cringeworthy Vin interview, look no further than the one where he shamelessly hits on a reporter. So gross.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this interview? Funny — or too out there? Sound off in the comments!