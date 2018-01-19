‘Teen Mom”s Tyler Baltierra Debuts Slimmed-Down Look After 26 Lb Weight Loss

Tyler Baltierra is making major ‘lifestyle changes’ in 2018! The ‘Teen Mom’ star showed off his incredible 25 Lb weight loss in these before and after photos, just one day after his wife, Catelynn checked into rehab for the third time.

Tyler Baltierra, 26, has never looked or felt better thanks to his impressive weight loss! The Teen Mom star debuted his transformation on Instagram, where he revealed that he’s down 26 pounds! “To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on,” he wrote next to a before and after photo of himself [as seen below]. “But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM!”

The father of two — daughter Novalee, 3, and Carly, who he and Catelynn Lowell, 25, gave up for adoption when they were 16 [2–9] — is on a path to a healthier lifestyle. His transformation comes at the same time his wife is going through changes of her own to better herself. Just one day before Tyler debuted his weight loss, Catelynn announced that she was going back to seek treatment two weeks after leaving [in December 2017]. “Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds,” Catelynn tweeted. “THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH.” Catelynn shared with her followers in November that she was seeking professional treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their daughter Nova on January 1, 2015. Then in 2016, Catelynn spent time at a treatment facility in Arizona to treat postpartum depression and anxiety following Novalee’s birth.

This isn’t the first time Tyler has discussed weight loss. In a past episode of Teen Mom OG in 2016, Catelynn brought up the idea of joining Weight Watchers, adding that she enjoyed the weight loss method, and it made her “feel good.” Tyler then told her, “Just know that I love you no matter what.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 PM ET on MTV.

