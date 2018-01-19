Turpin Family Dogs Found Healthy As 13 Kids Recover From Years Of Horrific Starvation & Abuse

If only Louis and David Turpin treated their children so well. The couple is charged with torturing and imprisoning their 13 kids, but the family dogs were found in perfect health!

Louise Turpin, 49, and her husband, David Turpin, 57, stand accused of starving, torturing and restraining their thirteen children inside a “dark, dirty, foul smelling home,” according to The Press-Enterprise. Yet, the family dogs were discovered in “good condition.” Both pooches are 1-year-old Maltese mixes — one black and one white – and were surrendered to Perris Animal Control officers. That means that this California ”House of Horrors” couple treated their animals better than their own flesh and blood!

Though, other pets apparently weren’t so lucky. “They had a huge garbage dumpster at their house and we heard a baby kitten crying,” Shelli Vinyard, a former neighbor of the Turpins when the family lived in Rio Vista, Texas, told the Daily Mail. “We pulled a baby kitty from the dumpster and kept it. There were other whimpering sounds coming from their property, but we could never find where they came from. The dumpster smelled of death, who knows what was buried in it.” Shelli’s daughter, Ashley, once briefly visited the Turpins’ home. “I remember there were animal cages and newspapers strewn about on the floor, piles with feces on it. They had dogs, cats and goats,” she said.

Louise and David have been in jail since Jan. 14, when one of their daughters – a 17-year-old – escaped the home and called 9-1-1. The authorities were shocked at what they discovered. Some of the children – whose ages ranged from 2 to 29 – were found shackled to the furniture. All were terribly malnourished, and the oldest daughter, 29, weighed just 37kg/81lbs., according to the Evening Standard. The couple reportedly kept their kids up all night and made them sleep during the day to avoid outsiders discovering the alleged abuse. The poor children were reportedly allowed only one meal a day, two showers a year, and none had seen a doctor in at least four years. The parents have been charged with 12 counts of torture, 12 counts of false imprisonment, seven charges of abusing a dependent adults and six counts of child abuse.

What could have driven this couple to not only have thirteen children, but to abuse them in such an unthinkable way? David’s parents told a local TV station in West Virginia that “God called on [them]” to reproduce, which would explain the brood. As for the torture? “[They] seem to be suffering from some psychiatric disorder,” Carole Lieberman, M.D., a psychiatrist, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “in which they were able to deny the degree of torture they were inflicting.”

