Tom Petty, Prince & More Music Stars Who Sadly Died From Overdoses — See Pics

It’s just been revealed that Tom Petty died of a drug overdose last year. Let’s take a look back at other celebs who tragically died in similar ways.

On Jan. 19, it was announced that American rock ‘n’ roll icon Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose on Oct. 2. He was 66 years old when he suffered a full cardiac arrest. EMTs were sent to his Malibu home and he was immediately taken to the hospital. However he never recovered. Now we know the singer died of organ failure as a result of “mixed drug toxicity.” The coroner reported as many as 7 types of pain medication were in his system at the time of his death. As heartbreaking as this new is, Tom isn’t the first Hollywood star to succumb to an overdose. Head here to take a look back at numerous other celebs whose deaths were marked similar.

In 1962, the world-famous actress and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe was discovered dead in her LA home due to an overdose of barbiturates. She was just 36. Likewise, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley was discovered unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his Memphis home in 1977. He was pronounced dead not long after. Months later, a report was released revealed that there were 14 different substances in his system at the time of his death, including painkillers prescribed by his dentist. And he was just 42.

Similarly, the death of Heath Ledger in 2008 rocked fans and movie-goers alike. The striking A-lister’s career was at an all-time high when he was discovered unconscious in his NYC home by his housekeeper. Paramedics were called but they were unable to revive him. He too was pronounced dead not longer after at age 28. According to the Chief Medical Examiner’s report his death was ruled an accidental overdose of prescribed medications, namely painkillers.

And who can forget the passing of music legend Prince. He was discovered dead in his Minnesota home in April of 2016. He had the flu and was being treated for opioid addiction at the time. Ultimately, his death was ruled an accidental overdose of the pain medication Fentanyl. Truly gut-wrenching.

