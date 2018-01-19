Tiffany Trump Shows Off Tanned Legs In Shimmering Minidress & Sky High Heels During Vegas Trip

Beauty and brains! Tiffany Trump is flaunting her long tanned legs in a stunning minidress just before heading back to law school. We’ve got the pics.

What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas in the case of Tiffany Trump. The 24-year-old spent the weekend in Sin City for her best buddy Andrew Warren‘s 25th birthday and she \can’t get enough of flaunting sexy pics of herself from the big event. On Jan. 19 she showed off one last party pic wearing a glittery black and gold animal print Balmain minidress that showed off her super tan legs while overlooking the Vegas strip from a high-rise balcony. “My back to school party” and made sure to hashtag Georgetown Law where she’s starting her second semester of law school. Wow! What a way to get her sexy on before hitting the books.

Tiff is seen holding a giant red balloon over the balcony as Paris hotel and casino can be seen across the street. Say what? The first year law student was chilling at the hip Cosmopolitan hotel and not at her daddy’s Trump hotel that is further up the strip. Who can blame her as she’s right in the heart of all of the action.

The first daughter has been making the most of her newfound fame ever since her dad was elected president in 2016. The only child of Trump’s marriage to second wife actress Marla Maples, 54, has given Tiffany the spotlight and she has been completely owning it, wearing minidresses everywhere she goes to showcase her long legs. She even braved the bitter D.C. chill for the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning to flaunt her bare legs in a super short coat for the event. Mini’s have become her signature look and we have a gallery full of Tiffany’s best short dresses, right here.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiffany is the hottest first daughter ever?