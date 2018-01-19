Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reportedly Faces Up To 5 Years In Prison After Tax Evasion Guilty Plea

This situation has escalated fast! Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino might spend up to half a decade in prison after entering a guilty plea for violating a federal tax law.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in his tax fraud case and could face a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison as a result. In addition, according to New Jersey’s District Attorney’s Office documents, The Situation’s brother Marc Sorrentino pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return after the two of them created businesses using his status as a celebrity in an exploitative way. The docs go on to state, “Michael Sorrentino admitted that in tax year 2011, he earned taxable income, including some that was paid in cash, and that he concealed a portion of his income to evade paying the full amount of taxes he owed. He also made cash deposits into bank accounts in amounts less than $10,000, in an effort to ensure that these deposits would not come to the attention of the IRS.” Marc now faces up to 3 years in prison for his part in all this legal mess, after the two of them had been accused of allegedly failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million in earnings.

However, according to Mike’s attorney, the Jersey Shore star is looking to right his wrongs. His lawyer’s statement read, “[Mike] has been sober for two years, counseled other young people facing life’s stresses, and has built a stable, loving relationship with his girlfriend Lauren Pesce, who stands by his side. The plea terms call for a balance between punishing the wrong committed and conditions that facilitate Mike living a productive, law-abiding life moving forward. Following through on this plea agreement, Michael intends to pay restitution before sentencing.” At least he’s trying to make amends!

Time will tell how much jail time Mike will have to serve, as his sentencing hearing will take place on Apr. 25. Click here to see pics of the Jersey Shore cast then and now!

