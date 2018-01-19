Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & More Reportedly Boycotting The Grammys Over Snubs

Justin Bieber has skipped the Grammys to make a point, and now stars like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are reportedly doing the same this year. Bad blood much?!

Ed Sheeran, 26, Taylor Swift, 27, Lorde, 21, and Justin Timberlake, 36, are among those who won’t be attending the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, as Hits Daily Double reports. But what’s the reason behind the boycott?

Well, JT, for one, is busy with his Super Bowl halftime gig, so there’s no way he’d perform at the Grammys, but “bad blood continues over his prior snub by the secret nominating committee,” as the site reports. Guess he’s still not thrilled over how they ignored The 20/20 Experience!

Then there’s Ed, who snagged two nominations but was kept “out of the top categories,” and might just be feeling a bit miffed about that. He isn’t likely to perform (perhaps so so the Recording Academy can avoid a #GrammysSoWhite backlash) so he might avoid going completely.

Taylor is also not “among the slated performers,” according to Hits, and you’ll remember that her single “Look What You Made Me Do” didn’t gain any noms. (Reputation will be eligible for next year’s awards due to its release date.) Taylor, who feels “shut out by the committee, is declining to appear,” insiders say.

Finally, sources tell the site that though Lorde is nominated for Album of the Year — and is the only woman in the category — she was not invited to perform at the Grammys, and her team is “extremely unhappy” about that decision. Awkward!

