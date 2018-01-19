Olivia Culpo, Sailor Brinkley Cook & More: Meet The 2018 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookies

Olivia Culpo, Sailor Brinkley Cook and more gorgeous models have been named Rookies of the Year by ‘Sports Illustrated.’ See stunning photos of all the women rocking swimsuits!

We’re about a month away from Sports Illustrated‘s 2018 Swimsuit Edition, and to get us all hyped for the issue, the magazine just released their official list of rookies. Olivia Culpo, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Hunter McGrady, Ebonee Davis, Chase Carter, Robin Holzken, Alexis Ren, Raven Lyn, Georgia Gibbs, Katie Wasley, Anne de Paula, and Jasmyn Wilkins make up the biggest class of SI Swimsuit Edition rookies we’ve ever seen!

So who are these gorgeous women? You likely already know Olivia. The 25-year old won the Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012 pageants, representing her home state of Rhode Island. She also starred in Nick Jonas‘ music video for “Jealous,” and even dated the former JoBro for two years! Sailor is also a recognizable name and face — she’s actually a Sports Illustrated legacy! Her mom Christie Brinkley, 63, first covered the swimsuit issue in 1979, and even set a record for then covering it again for the next two years. Sailor has also previously shown up in the pages of the magazine when she posed with her mom in 2017!

It’s only fitting that Georgia and Katie would both be in the lineup this year since the duo are known for their collaborative modeling efforts and creation of body positive blog Any BODY. The project actually began after a photo of the two of them went viral. We’re so excited to see the pair bring some body diversity to the swimsuit rookie lineup! Click through the gallery above to see photos of the entire rookie class of 2018 slaying their swimsuit looks!

