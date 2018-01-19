Snooki Reveals Huge Plumped Up Lips Filming ‘Jersey Shore’ Reboot: See Dramatic Makeover

Snooki has drastically changed her appearance, as her lips look massive in these new pics of her filming the ‘Jersey Shore’ reboot. Click in to see the pics!

Snooki, is that you? On Thursday, Jan. 19, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, showed the world just how much she’s changed since MTV’s Jersey Shore went off the air in December 2012, as she and the rest of her former co-stars reunited in Miami to start filming the spinoff series, Family Vacation. Even though Snooki has admitted to regularly getting Botox and lip fillers, we still can’t believe how different she now looks. Her lips look massive! But that’s not the only thing that’s been enhanced on her body.

Snooki also got breast implants in 2016 as part of a “mommy make-over” after breastfeeding “destroyed” her chest, according to the Daily Mail. And she lost a lot of weight through regular fitness sessions. “Snooki looks like a different person! She appears to have lost a good amount of weight and gotten in shape. However, while her legs have gotten thinner and more toned, her breasts look a lot larger. I suspect that she’s gone from a C to a DD, likely from a recent breast augmentation. She also appears to have had her lips injected with a filler like Juvederm. Her waist is also quite thin, possibly due to recent liposuction. Overall she looks fantastic!” Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Overall, her makeover could have cost her north of $15,000, Dr. Anthony Youn tells us. So it’s probably a good thing she’s back to filming Jersey Shore again, and making more money! To see more pics from the first day of filming, click here! The reunion series was first announced in late November.

