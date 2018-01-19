Breaking News
NY Jets’ Robby Anderson Allegedly Threatened To Sexually Assault Cop’s Wife During Wild Arrest

Robby Anderson is in trouble. The New York Jets’ wide receiver was busted for a ton of charges, including speeding, reckless driving, and for allegedly threatening a cop’s wife!

Technically, the charge is “harm to a public servant or family,” but it was one of the nine charges filed against Robby Anderson, 24, on Jan. 19, according to the New York Daily News. The New York Jets wide receiver was arrested around 2:15 AM ET in (the appropriately named) Sunrise, Florida. He’s been charged with: resisting an officer/obstruction without violence; fleeing/eluding while lights/siren active; reckless driving; failure to drive in a single lane; two counts of disobeying/avoiding a red light; speeding; and turning without a signal; and the aforementioned “harm to a public servant” charge.

Robby allegedly threatened to sexually assault the arresting officer’s wife, according to Andy Slater of WINZ. Supposedly, Robby was busted going 105 MPH in a 45 mph speed zone. If these allegations of threatening a cop’s wife are true, Robby’s in for a world of hurt, not just with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, but also with his team. “We are aware of the situation,” a Jets spokesman told the NY Daily News. “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment.”

Update: More details about the alleged threats, as NJ.com obtained the the police report. “While in the back of my patrol vehicle, Robert stated that when he got out he was going to find my wife, ‘f*ck her and nut in her eye.’ He continued to make other verbal threats toward my family. Based on his statements it was clear that he intended to sexually assault my wife. He also began to brag about how much money he has and how all I was doing was trying to ‘Ruin his fun.'” (per Deadspin)

Robby is coming off a breakout sophomore season in the NFL, one where he led the Jets with 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Sadly, that year also saw him get into some legal hot water. He was arrested in 2017 for an altercation at a concert in Miami. He’s supposed to appear in court for a hearing on March 19. He reportedly got into a fight with security after being told to leave, per the NFL’s official page. He then pushed a police officer after being told to sit down.

Yeah, that didn’t happen. Robby reportedly continued fight with the police while on the ground. He was ultimately subdued and arrested. For that incident, Robby’s been charged with felony resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of police. Will this latest arrest spell doom for Robby’s career with the Jets? Football fans will have to wait and see.

We’ll continue to update the post with any more details, HollywoodLifers. In the meantime, what do you think about Robby being arrested, and him allegedly threatening a cop’s wife?