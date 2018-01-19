Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Plans To Start Baby Making Asap After Fairytale Wedding?

Prince Harry’s been vocal about wanting kids for years, but are he & Meghan Markle ready to start a family as soon as they marry? The reported answer may surprise you!

There’s no question both Prince Harry, 33, and soon-to-be-royal Meghan Markle, 36, want to settle down together and have babies. But their timeline may be a bit longer than some would expect. While kids are definitely in the picture — the two have said so themselves — a new report from US Weekly claims they’re in no real rush to become parents. In fact, Harry and Meghan have some other big plans for soon after they tie the knot later this year. Click here to see Harry and Meghan’s stunning engagement pics.

“There is absolutely no pressure on the couple to have children at all,” a palace insider told the publication. “Should [Meghan and Harry] not want any, that would be fine. However, both are keen to start a family in the future, but don’t expect anything immediately.” It’s not hard to see why there’s not a ton of pressure on the couple to have babies. After all, Harry’s brother, Prince William, 35, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, 36, already have two children with another on the way. And William and his kids will be next in line for the throne anyways.

At the same time, Harry and Meghan are reportedly “eager” to enjoy married life before adding another human into the mix. “There is so much they want to do as a couple, and Meghan is really keen to begin working for the British Monarchy,” the source added. In fact, the bride-to-be “is already having private meetings with charities that Harry has helped set up so she can get to know the humanitarian landscape of the U.K.,” the source explained.

Of course it’s a known fact that Harry does want children eventually though. During his and Meghan’s first joint interview in November, he even said that they had plans to “start a family in the near future.” He’s also talked about how much he loves children in the past. ”I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young,” he told ABC News back in 2012. “I’m waiting to find the right person, someone who is willing to take on the job.” Then, in April 2017, Harry gushed to The Telegraph’s Mad Dad podcast, “I would love to have kids.”

Meghan and Harry are set to marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St. George Chapel. As of yet, the duo have not settled on a honeymoon destination, but a source told the mag that they are seeking a “hot and sunny” location.

