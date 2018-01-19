5 Times Offset Was Caught Checking Out Cardi B — See Pics

Offset can’t keep his eyes off Cardi B! See all the times the Migos singer has been caught staring at his fiancée’s assets.

Despite numerous cheating scandals, Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, are still going strong. If the “Bodak Yellow” singer’s various social media proclamations about staying with her man aren’t enough to convince you they’re sticking by each other, maybe photographic evidence will! We rounded up photos of five times Offset was caught checking his fiancée out, because at the end of the day, his eyes are on Cardi.

ICYMI, Offset allegedly starred in multiple sex tapes with different women, and Celina Powell is even claiming that she’s pregnant with the Migos star’s child. Naturally, fans have called for Cardi to dump her fiancé amidst all the drama going public, but she continues to stand by him. She took to Twitter on Jan. 18 to clap back at a fan who dared to tell her she deserves someone better. “Don’t tell about who I deserve with him or not you don’t know how he matured me,” the rapper wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. This wasn’t the first time she denounced her haters on social media. In another fiery (and deleted) social media message, she told her haters to “Get off my d**k.” Basically, don’t come for Cardi’s relationship because she’s not here for anyone’s opinion but her own!

But if promising to keep his eyes only on Cardi isn’t enough to prove she’s the one he wants, this definitely is: the “Bad and Boujee” singer tattooed her name onto his neck! Hey, if permanently inking someone’s name onto your body doesn’t scream commitment, I don’t know what does. But refusing to pose for photos so he can stare at Cardi instead comes pretty close. Click through the gallery above to see all the times Offset was caught checking out Cardi B!

❤️❤️❤️❤️🍫 AINT NO COMPLAINT! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite Cardi and Offset moment? Let us know in the comments below!