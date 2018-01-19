Offset Begging Cardi B To Elope: Why She’s Still Holding Back From Committing To Him Fully

After the drama that Offset has put Cardi B through, he’s begging her to run away and elope with him. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s not down with the plan.

Everything seemed to be looking so bright for 2018’s hip hop wedding of the year when Offset, 26, proposed to Cardi B, 25, in Oct. of 2017. But after his alleged cheating scandals and sex tapes — plus accusations he knocked up another woman — the Migos member is hoping to hurry up and make Cardi his wife before she bails on their relationship. “Cardi is so sick of everyone questioning her and Offset, she wishes people would just back off and stop judging them. Offset knows how upset this has still got her and he wants to make it right. He’s begging her to elope with him, he’s sure that will get people to stop talking about how they should break up,” a friend if Cardi’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Cardi is torn because on one hand she loves the idea of just the two of them running off to a beach somewhere, that would really show all their haters. But Cardi knows her family would kill her if she didn’t have them there at her wedding, she doesn’t want to break her dad’s heart. If it weren’t for that she’d for sure elope with Offset right away,” our insider continues.

“Despite her tough reputation, Cardi has always dreamed of a fairytale wedding, with a big gown, lots of family, a big party, she doesn’t want to throw away her dreams to shut up her haters. She doesn’t want to let them win, or give them any satisfaction. She is going to do things her way despite what Offset wants,” our source adds. Back when she first got engaged to Offset and before all the cheating rumors started, Cardi herself said the couple planned to splash out at least $1 million on a blowout ceremony and that her dress will cost a fortune. “I feel like my wedding dress itself is going to be at least $50,000…it’s got to be extravagant,” Cardi told BBC Radio One with Charlie Sloth on Nov. 28. Hopefully Offset will get his act together to be the man she deserves and they actually make it down the aisle.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi B and Offset will end up married? Or do you think she’ll dump him eventually for all the drama he’s caused her