Meghan Markle Gave Prince William The ‘Extra Push’ To Shave His Head After Kate Enlisted Her Help

Having a Hollywood starlet marrying into the British royal family already having a stylish impact on the somewhat stuffy crew. Prince William, 35, debuted a brand new shaved head on Jan. 18 and it turns out his brother’s fiancee Meghan Markle, 36,, is behind it. Wife Kate Middleton, 36, is loving his buzz cut and is thankful that the Suits star helped push for the modern look. “Kate is totally behind this hair make-over, she’s been teasing him about his balding head for years now. The jokes are all in good fun, but there’s no doubt she’s been wanting him to change up his hairstyle for quite some time. She’s very happy he finally agreed, she’s crediting Meghan for giving the extra push,” a UK based royal insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“And William’s hair is only step one, Kate is planning to give him a total style make-over and she’s enlisted Meghan to help. Kate wants to see William change up the cut of his suits and she wants him wear more casual California style clothes too. Kate loves Meghan’s style, she’s been wanting to give William this make-over for a while now and she’s thrilled to have Meghan’s help. It’s something they’re bonding over,” our source adds.

While Prince Harry, 33, has a gorgeous mane of red hair, his older brother wasn’t so fortunate. William started losing his sandy blonde hair in his mid-20’s and just needed to embrace that it was never coming back. Kate even joked about his lack of hair on a 2014 trip to Australia where she was given handful of alpaca wool by a farmer and put it on Will’s head to cover his bald spot, saying “You need it more than me.” Now the future king is embracing his look with his much improved shaved head! Meghan’s already made over Harry’s style with his modern casual wear and smart suits. Now she’s worked the Markle Sparkle with his brother’s sharp new ‘do.

