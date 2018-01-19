‘Maze Runner’ Cast ‘In Awe’ Of Dylan O’Brien’s Comeback After Injury: ‘He Is Our Champion’

Dylan O’Brien was seriously injured on the ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ set, and HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about Dylan’s courageous return and strength through it all.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is the final installment in the Maze Runner series, based on James Dashner’s best-selling novels. Production on the film, which will hit theaters Jan. 26, had to be shut down in April 2016 after star Dylan O’Brien, 26, who plays Thomas, was seriously injured filming a scene. Filming resumed in Feb. 2017, after Dylan was fully recovered. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with the cast at the film’s red carpet fan screening in Los Angeles on Jan. 18 about coming back to set after Dylan’s scary injury.

“I think it was relief to know that he was OK, and we would have been completely all right if he didn’t want to do the movie, but we were so proud of him for battling that and getting over that and wanting to finish it off,” co-star Kaya Scodelario, 25, who plays Teresa, told HollywoodLife.com. “I was in awe of him… I don’t know if I would have been as brave.”

Ki Hong Lee, 31, who plays Minho, added: “I mean we were all devastated and heartbroken [about the injury], and I am just so happy that he was able to recover and the fact that we were able to finish this journey that we started together. I mean he is a champ. He recovered pretty quickly. I am just glad that he is alive to be honest with you!”

Most of the cast has worked together since the very first Maze Runner movie, and Dylan’s been a part of the journey since day one. Dylan’s resilience is not lost on Dexter Darden, 26, who plays Frypan. “Dylan is our leader, our fearless leader,” Dexter told HollywoodLife.com. “He is our champion. He runs everything, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without him. So being able to have him and be a part of that family has been fantastic. He came back bigger and stronger and better than ever!”

