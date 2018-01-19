Kylie Jenner Using Tyga For Attention: She Feels ‘Neglected’ By Travis Scott

Is Kylie Jenner ‘creeping’ with her ex Tyga to get back at Travis Scott? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she may be leaning on him during the final stages of her pregnancy!

Travis Scott, 25, has not made Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy easy! Due to his busy music career, he hasn’t been as available as Kylie would like. Because of this, Kylie has been leaning on her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, 28, for support. Yikes! “Travis has been spending more time with Kylie the past few weeks. He’s got some downtime and he’s finally making her a priority. But he’s still not as present as Kylie would like. When he’s at her place he’s always on his phone, he’s very distracted and that gets Kylie upset,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When she’s upset with Travis that’s when she starts texting with Tyga. Travis would be shocked if he knew how much she’s in contact with Tyga lately. Anytime she’s mad at Travis she texts Tyga. There have been times she’s been messaging back and forth with Tyga while Travis is in the other room,” the source continued. Although it seems like things are a little rocky between Travis and Kylie, we do know her focus is completely on the baby! As we previously reported, a team of movers were recently photographed delivering a large white crib to Kylie’s home.

The pic shows four men building the crib in Kylie’s driveway. How exciting! Kylie has also baby-proofed her entire house, and has sought out parenting advice from her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38. We aren’t exactly sure when Kylie will have her baby, but we can assume it’s pretty soon! We couldn’t be happier!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie Jenner texting Tyga? Let us know your thoughts below!