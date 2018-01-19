Kourtney Kardashian claims she’s found her ‘passion’ in life, but Khloe Kardashian reminds her sis of her commitment issues. Watch our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘KUWTK’ now!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is so excited to tell Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, about her passion in life. After talking with pal Simon Huck, Kourtney wants to take the “reign” of the interior decorating world. She even drops the idea of producing a show! “This already sounds like too much of a commitment for you,” Khloe says. Kourtney asks why, and Khloe continues, “You don’t like things with big commitments.”

Kourtney thinks Khloe is trying to kill her good vibe. Khloe’s just trying to be realistic. “You never are realistic. Work is still work,” Khloe tells her sister. Kim finally jumps in and says, “I think we’re just a little bit frustrated that you never show up to do work.” Will Kourtney prove his sister wrong with this new idea? Is this really Kourtney’s passion?

This isn’t the first time Kourtney’s sisters have called her out for her lack of commitment. But she’s had good excuses in the past. Back in 2016, Kim got really annoyed with Kourt after she didn’t launch her app on time with the rest of the family. Kourtney had just given birth to Reign Disick, 3, and broken up with Scott Disick, 34, but Kim wasn’t having it. “Everyone in life has a baby and they work, like, 10 jobs,” Kim said. “You’re not special. Sorry.” Khloe backed Kim on this one. She added, “Trying to shift the blame as to why her app is late is delusional.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com for a full recap of Sunday’s new episode!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe’s right? Does Kourtney have commitment issues? Let us know!