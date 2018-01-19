Kourtney Kardashian ‘Has Baby Fever’ After Holding New Niece: Wants ‘3 More’ Kids — With Younes?

It’s no secret Kourtney Kardashian loves being a mom, but HL learned exclusively she’s readier than ever to expand her fam! Does she want to take that step with Younes?

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has a new niece in her life, and it seems like the infant’s inspired her to have more babies of her own! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Jan. 15 via surrogate, and already Kourtney has reportedly fallen in love with the newborn. In fact, helping out her sister with the baby has gotten Kourt thinking that she’s ready to add to her own brood. Kourtney already has three children with Scott Disick, 34: Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3, but now it seems like she wants the same thing with new BF Younes Bendjima, 24.

“After holding Kim’s new baby, Kourtney has baby fever again,” a source close to Kourtney shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney wants more kids.” Since Kourtney’s not getting any younger, it’s safe to assume she’d want to start trying asap — especially if she wants more than one. The reality star has always been vocal about wanting a big family, and apparently she’s ready to finally make it happen! Click here to see some of Kourtney and Younes’ hottest PDA pics.

“Kourt has three kids and she feels like she could easily have three more,” our insider explained. “She grew up with five other siblings and would love to give her kids the same experience of having a big family…she loves it. But the problem is how to pull it off? The idea is scary to her and she is not sure what to do.” With Scott out of the picture, it seems Kourtney would have to expand her family with Younes instead. But due to their large age gap, Kourtney’s apparently not sure if Younes would be ready to settle down in that way yet.

Kourtney," our insider added. "He's really jealous of Younes right now and feels it is important to have the continuity in their family and feels he should be the only father to all of her children." Kourtney however, wants nothing to do with Scott in terms of more kids. On top of that, she "made the mistake" of telling Scott she may want to have kids with her new man, and, as HL previously reported, Scott went OFF about it . "Scott became furious with

“She is totally over Scott right now and she really wants more kids,” our source said. “Now she just needs to get Younes on board with the idea.” Although Kourtney and Younces have only been dating for a little over a year, they ARE super adorable together. And the mom-of-three has even introduced him to her kids , which is pretty major! What started as a fling has actually turned into something pretty serious, so we can’t say we’d be TOO surprised if these two took that next step together.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kourtney will really have more kids? Do you see her and Younes in it for the long haul?