Supermodels Kate Moss & Naomi Campbell Reunite On Louis Vuitton Runway

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell reunited on the runway for the first time in years, & it was amazing! The supermodels walked in Kim Jones’ last menswear show for Louis Vuitton!

Catwalk legends, Naomi Campbell, 47, and Kate Moss, 44, reunited on the runway for the first time in years! The supermodels walked in Louis Vuitton and designer Kim Jones‘ last show together on January 18 in Paris. While Campbell has been no stranger to the runways as of recent, the same can’t be said for Moss, whose last time on the runway was for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2013 presentation, five years ago, according to Vogue. And, it’s been even longer since she and Campbell have been on the same runway together. Both supermodels stunned in belted LV logo trench coats with lace-up combat boots for their fall 2018 menswear debut — Campbell in a black trench coat, and Moss in a classic brown trench coat. Watch the epic moment below and see photos from their reunion!

Campbell and Moss reunited to walk Jones down the runway to show off his last collection for Louis Vuitton. Jones, who has been with the brand since 2011, is known for his iconic work, such as his latest collaboration with Supreme. And, he had a star-studded send off. Taking in the show from the front row were Joe Jonas, David, Victoria, and Brooklyn Beckham, Xavier Dolan, James Marsden, and Will Peltz. Jones’s fellow designers, Virgil Abloh and Chitose Abe, were also in attendance to show their support.

Supermodel reunions are all the rage in the fashion world lately. Back in September 2017, fashion lovers went wild when Versace brought back five of the world’s most legendary supermodels to ever hit the runways — Carla Bruni, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Claudia Schiffer — for its Spring 2018 show.

