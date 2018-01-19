Justin Timberlake Shades Ex Britney Spears — ‘Las Vegas Residencies Feel Like Retirement’

Oh snap! Justin Timberlake just took a pretty blatant shot at Britney Spears and all Las Vegas performers in a new interview! Check it out!

Justin Timberlake, 36, decided to take a not-so-subtle swipe at his ex Britney Spears, 36, and all Las Vegas performers frankly, in a new interview! While talking about his career and new album Man of the Woods with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, the “Supplies” crooner hinted that he believes singers’ careers are winding down when they head for the Vegas Strip. “I mean I wouldn’t rule it out if it was something that was different,” Timberlake explained when asked about taking on a residency in Sin City someday. “I definitely don’t…you know… [laughs]…it feels like…” “…a retirement option?” Lowe suggested.

“…you’re planning your retirement. You know what I mean? So for some reason that feels, like, scary to me.” Justin immediately attempted to recover by adding that, “The person who did Vegas better than anybody was Prince.” Awkward… Music fans know Britney is hardly the only big-name performer to take their act to Vegas (and find enormous success there, by the way). Over the years, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and Jennifer Lopez have all performed there. Head here for loads more stills of the hunky singer.

And let’s not forget Lady Gaga announced in Dec. that she’s also planning a Las Vegas residency, which will begin at the end of 2018 at the Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino’s Park Theater. Justin’s new album drops on Feb. 2, 2018. Check out his conversation on family, music and what’s next in the clip below.

