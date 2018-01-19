Harry Styles Wears A Hair Clip & Fans Are Losing It Over This New Era Of Hair Accessory

We’re absolutely living for Harry Styles’ hair clip, and we’re not alone! Upon seeing his new hair accessory, fans went wild on Twitter. See their reactions and the pic, here!

Harry Styles, 23, kept things casual on Wednesday, Jan. 17, when he was pictured leaving a workout session in West Hollywood, while rocking his hair pulled back with a clip. He appears to be growing out his famous hair after chopping it off for his role in Dunkirk. And as you can see in the pic below, his hair seems to be in that awkward in-between phase, where it’s too short for a pony tail or man bun, but it’s too long to just let it hang down. So it looks like Harry is taking full advantage of hair clips these days! And guess what? Fans are loving it!

“I just watched one of those sponsored snap stories about how Harry Styles is bringing back the hair clip. Bad habits run deep. 🙈,” one person Tweeted, while another wrote, “HARRY STYLES wearin a hair clip is so hot.” And that’s not all. Another Twitter user wrote, “I saw a picture of @Harry_Styles with a clip in his hair and that’s the most exciting thing that’s happened all week.” Girl has a point — we couldn’t agree more. Could Harry be setting a new hair trend for men? We can’t say we’d be surprised if he does.

Considering the fact that Harry probably has several weeks left before his hair is back to the length he had it while in One Direction, we look forward to seeing more pics of him with this hair clip in!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Harry Styles’ hair clip? Tell us below!