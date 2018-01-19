Trump Allegedly ‘Obsessed’ & ‘Terrified’ Of Sharks & Voters Are Totally Roasting Him On Twitter

Donald Trump’s living every week like it’s Shark Week, and the internet’s freaking. Stormy Daniels claims he’s ‘terrified’ of sharks, and he’s getting mocked on Twitter!

Well, there’s another thing to add to Donald Trump‘s list of fears, besides walking down stairs, messing up his hair, getting called to testify by Robert Mueller, and Vladimir Putin. The president allegedly has a deep fear and hatred of sharks, according to porn star Stormy Daniels‘ bombshell 2011 interview with InTouch Weekly. In fact, he’s allegedly “obsessed” with getting rid of sharks completely! You have to read this to believe it.

“The strangest thing about that night — this was the best thing ever,” Stormy told InTouch, referring to a dinner she had with Trump at his private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006. “You could see the television from the little dining room table and he was watching Shark Week. And he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something and it sank and it was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks.

“He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’ He was like, riveted. He was like, obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.” That’s pretty hilarious. And it really seems like she’s telling the truth on this one. Trump sent a bizarre series of tweets on July 4, 2013 about disliking sharks. “Sharks are last on my list — other than perhaps the losers and haters of the World!” he tweeted, followed by, “Sorry folks, I’m just not a fan of sharks — and don’t worry, they will be around long after we are gone.” WTF.

Exhibit B: Trump was asked to play the president in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! in 2015. He immediately declined the role. It’s all coming together, people. Exhibit C: Trump’s mortal enemy is Mark Cuban, who hosts the show Shark Tank. And it consistently got better ratings than The Apprentice when it was still on-air (before being cancelled because Trump is racist as hell). You do the math!

Twitter erupted after Stormy’s interview dropped, and voters couldn’t resist absolutely roasting the president for his phobia. Take a scroll below to read the very best tweets:

Well, Stormy Daniels was probably right about at least one thing in that interview pic.twitter.com/QwLG2NSdIB — Olivia Messer 💀 (@OliviaMesser) January 19, 2018

Trump’s obsessed with sharks b/c he’s jealous of how many teeth they have. — Justin Cappa (@justincappa) January 19, 2018

Turns out Trump is “terrified of sharks”. @katyperry you know what to do. #leftwingshark pic.twitter.com/bFACahEe8H — Melissa Royle (@melissaroyle) January 19, 2018

"Stormy Daniels", reveals Trump wants all sharks to die corroborated. 😂😆🤔😭 https://t.co/f2dJFcQwbr — April (@speakout_april) January 19, 2018

100% Trump thinks ‘The Shape of the Water’ is about sharks — Colin St. John (@weneedthedude) January 19, 2018

If you have the urge to react to the In Touch Story, let the reaction be this… ADOPT A SHARK And name it Donald J. Trump. You’ll donate to a just cause, get a shark plush AND upset a man who wants to rid the world of sharks. It’s a win-win-win. https://t.co/wXkHs24xGH — Brian Smith (@bstimes2) January 19, 2018

I wonder if Trump’s fear of sharks can be traced back to West Side Story. — Andrew Ungvari (@DrewUnga) January 19, 2018

Can we hire those sharks from the super bowl a few years back to follow Trump around? — Kevin van Haaren (@kvanh) January 19, 2018

Trump’s antipathy toward sharks is ironic given that he too is 100% made of cartilage. — John Overholt (@john_overholt) January 19, 2018

Trump is terrified of sharks? Stop projecting "Shithole" on the side of Trump's hotels and start running Robert Jaws speech from Jaws on loop. — reverenddave (@reverenddave) January 19, 2018

Is trump being blackmailed by sharks? — Matt Karolian (@mkarolian) January 19, 2018

Donald Trump is terrified of sharks, so you probably shouldn’t like/retweet this pic.twitter.com/qG7She1Etu — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 19, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump’s phobia is funny, or are you terrified of sharks, too? Let us know!